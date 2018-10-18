Origami-inspired portable lamp harnesses the power of the SunView gallery - 18 images
There's no shortage of portable lights for camping, from pocket-sized lamps to larger ones that double as security systems, to grid setups that daisy-chain lights together to light a larger area. Practical as they are though, most aren't much to look at by themselves. Solight Design is trying to change that with the Qwnn, an origami-inspired lantern that folds flat, charges via solar power and can also act as a power bank.
Folded up flat for storage or transport, the Qwnn measures 7.5 x 7.5 x 0.75 in (19 x 19 x 1.9 cm). From there it can unfold into a "half-crown" shape that kind of resembles the Sydney Opera House, measuring 14 x 9 x 8 in (35.5 x 22.9 x 20.3 cm), which can sit on a flat surface or stick to a vertical one thanks to built-in magnets. Or it can be folded right out so the two ends meet, forming a star shape that measures 12 x 7.5 x 7.5 in (30.5 x 19 x19 cm) and can be hung using the attached handles.
When fully charged, the Qwnn's 4,000-mAh battery can apparently provide light for up to 48 hours straight. With five brightness settings between 45 and 320 lumens, it's not really designed to be as bright as other camp lights like the (lamely-named) Lantern, but that's fine. The Qwnn is as much about setting the ambience as it is about light to read by.
That battery can be topped up in three or four hours by way of the micro-USB slot, but if you're off-grid it can also plug into the Sun by way of two built-in solar panels. Unfortunately, for the latter option you'll need a full day – eight hours in bright sunlight or up to 12 if it's cloudy.
If you've got power to spare, it can also top up two phones on a charge. While it might look a little fragile, Solight says the Qwnn is waterproof and rip-proof as it's made of a military-grade sail cloth.
The Qwnn is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, with pledges starting at US$65 for one lantern or $110 for two. Solight is also saying that for each Qwnn bought through the campaign, it will send one of these portable lights to Indonesia to help with the earthquake relief efforts. The campaign has already more than tripled its $20,000 goal, with a month remaining. Deliveries of the Qwnn are slated to be n their way to backers in April 2019 if everything goes to plan.
