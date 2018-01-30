After seeing a few fine mini boat examples online, like the 8ft (2.4 m)-long Little Miss Sally by Paul Elkins, Bay Area maker Josh Tulberg of Rapid Whale decided to embark of a build of his own. But he wanted his Mini Boat to be shorter than the rest, so took to sketching, modeling in Solidworks and testing a 1:2.2 scale model in a hot tub before laser cutting and 3D-printing a petite electric single-seater and sploshing it in the water. Now the teeny electric boat is being made available as a build-it-yourself kit.







Tulberg's dinky little electric boat is 6 foot (1.8 m) long and weighs just over 100 lb (48 kg). It can be transported to the water in the back of a family car (with the back seats folded down) and the motor/battery installed at the river bank. It has a flat-bottomed hull for on-the-water stability and is constructed mainly from laser cut plywood, with some 3D-printed components and epoxy for waterproofing. Internal bulkheads keep it afloat even when the craft takes on water.



A rope-tie control system runs over a pulley at the rear and connects to the chunky plexiglass steering wheel to the front. To the right of the steering wheel is a dead-man's switch and 5 forward/3 reverse throttle control, and to the left a volt meter and a power switch. And there's a small amount of storage above the dash for stowing essentials. There's a handy safety light at the front for improved visibility, too.



A removable 12 V sealed lead acid battery provides the juice (though two can be strapped in if required), which is positioned behind the thickly-padded seat and cabled to the outboard trolling motor via a four-pronged connector. The Mini Boat can take a single occupant under 6 ft (1.83 cm) tall and weighing 100 lb (91 kg) or less, and is reported capable of motoring along at 3.5 knots (4 mph/6.4 km/h).



Rapid Whale is making a basic build kit available for US$950, which will include laser cut ply, 3D-printed components, steering wheel and shaft bearings, and various gaskets.

Home makers will need to add about $500 to $1,100 of off-the-shelf components before putting it all together and taking it to the local lake, canal or river though, including a Newport Vessels NV-Series electric motor, one or two deep cycle SLA batteries, double-braided polyester rope and a zinc-plated pulley for the steering mechanism, a foam and vinyl single seat, and chemical foam for the bulkheads. A full materials list and build instructions are available via the source link below.

