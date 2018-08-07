Handcrafted treehouse lures adventurers into the canopy on UK heritage coastView gallery - 21 images
The North Devon Heritage Coast in the UK's south offers plenty of adventure activities for outdoor enthusiasts, and it is now home to an enchanting new refuge to recharge the batteries. The Treehouse at Ravendere Retreats is a bespoke dwelling with valley views and charming interior, offering an ideal setting to put the feet up after a big day of golfing, biking or deep sea fishing.
Ravendere Retreats is the handiwork of a British couple who loved the beauty of the area, and felt like it could do with some new accommodation for adults in need of a getaway. Located on 12 acres (4.8 ha) of private woodland, The Treehouse is handcrafted and built into the canopy of mature beech trees, with an open air deck extending out over the steep hillside.
That decking is equipped with a cast iron wood fired pizza oven and gas barbecue, along with an outdoor setting and leather chairs to sit back and enjoy the scenery. Inside is a wood burner stove, Nespresso coffee machine, small dining area and lounge area with a television.
The bedroom is home to king size bed fitted with Egyptian cotton, along with a roll top freestanding bath set against a large window with views of the valley below. The bathroom features a separate walk in waterfall shower, with Egyptian cotton towels and bathrobes all part of the deal.
The woodlands that surround The Treehouse have been deliberately left "wild" to create an authentic nature getaway. Unfortunately, this means it's not suitable for kids, with the steep hillsides and unfenced ponds and streams posing too much of a hazard. Dogs. on the other hand, are more than welcome.
Ravendere Retreats is within walking distance of beaches, rocky coves and pubs, with the small fishing town of Ilfracombe a five-minute drive away. Other activities in the area include, clay pigeon shooting, quad biking and a visit to a spa and health club.
With Ravendere Retreats now open for business, prices start at £215 (US$280) per night, with a minimum two night stay.
Source: Ravendere Retreats
