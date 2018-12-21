Together, the Razer Turret's keyboard and mouse can be connected to an Xbox One or a PC directly with a USB cable, or via Bluetooth through a USB dongle. The whole ensemble is kitted out with Razer's usual light show, Chroma, which glows in over 16 million colors. In some games, that can also be synced up with Microsoft's new Xbox Lighting feature, which flashes the lights and colors according to what's happening on screen.