Razer Turret is the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox OneView gallery - 3 images
Microsoft seems to be going all-in lately on merging its console and PC gaming worlds, and last month the company announced that keyboard and mouse compatibility was coming to the Xbox One. Razer is the first manufacturer to come to the table, announcing a wireless keyboard-and-mouse combo called the Razer Turret for Xbox One.
The Razer Turret looks a lot like the company's usual PC-focused hardware, but rolls them both into one unit designed to sit on your lap instead of a desk. The keyboard measures 194 x 390 x 37 mm (7.6 x 15.4 x 1.5 in), and weighs a fairly hefty 1.8 kg (4.1 lb). It sports mechanical switches under the keys to give them a nice tactile "clack," with a dedicated Xbox key brings up the Xbox One dashboard. There's also a wrist rest that slides out from the bottom.
The keyboard also has a little platform that slides out from the right-hand side, which forms a kind of mousepad. Modeled on a Razer Mamba, the mouse has a scroll wheel and seven "Hyperesponse" buttons that can be independently programmed for different functions. The optical sensor has 16,000 dpi and can move up to 450 inches per second.
Together, the Razer Turret's keyboard and mouse can be connected to an Xbox One or a PC directly with a USB cable, or via Bluetooth through a USB dongle. The whole ensemble is kitted out with Razer's usual light show, Chroma, which glows in over 16 million colors. In some games, that can also be synced up with Microsoft's new Xbox Lighting feature, which flashes the lights and colors according to what's happening on screen.
Chroma sounds like a bit of a drain on battery life though. With the lighting disabled, Razer says the keyboard can get up to 43 hours on a single charge and 50 hours for the mouse. But turn on the lights and that drops to 11 hours for the keyboard and 30 for the mouse – still not bad, but that's quite a dive.
The Razer Turret will be available in the first quarter of 2019, for US$249.99.
Source: Razer
