Actually a complete lower-leg prosthesis, its foot incorporates three rubber contact points – two front "toes" and one rear "heel." As the wearer walks, integrated sensors detect the pressure (or lack of it) exerted on these points as the foot hits the ground. Utilizing electric motors, the toes/heel respond by independently moving up or down – in this way, they shift pressure between one another to maintain ground contact in the dips, while not letting the foot get tipped off-balance on the humps.