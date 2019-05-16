Not so long ago, most photographers had to be selective when shooting due to the cost of film, but the advent of digital cameras has made it easier than ever to catch moments that would otherwise have been missed – which is a particular boon for action photography. Recognizing this, in 2006 Red Bull came up with the idea for its Illume Image Quest devoted to digital action and adventure sports photography. The call has now been put out for photographers to get their action-packed images in for the 5th edition of the competition.