Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of stuff to do, and no Wild West world would be complete without a spot of treasure hunting. True to the technology of the day, all you're given is a paper drawing of a landmark and some cryptic markings, and tasked with sniffing out the goods. One of the earliest treasure trails you can find is the loot of the Jack Hall Gang, which can give a pretty good payout nice and early in the game. Here, New Atlas runs you through how to find and follow each of the three treasure maps on the trail of the Jack Hall Gang.