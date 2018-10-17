It's said that time heals all wounds, and apparently that even applies to wounds on the Earth itself. Woodleigh Crater in Western Australia could be one of the largest impact craters on the planet, but getting an exact measure is hard when there's hundreds of millions of years of dirt and rock swept over the top of it. But now, researchers from Curtin University have discovered new evidence that the crater could be bigger than previously thought – thanks to the presence of one of the rarest minerals ever found.