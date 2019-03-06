The Renault Alaskan pickup truck was first conceptualized in 2015 with a midsize truck body and cold weather motif. It then became reality as a somewhat modified Nissan Nevara for its production version in the 2017 model year. The Renault Alaskan Ice edition enhances the truck's design with special badging, ice-white coloring, and black and red details. A two-tone hardtop addition fits to the Alaskan's bed, with the darker glass and top matching the rooftop of the pickup.