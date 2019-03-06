Renault's Alaskan Ice Edition pickup truck is headed for showroom floorsView gallery - 6 images
Renault has unveiled a special edition Alaskan pickup truck at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. The Alaskan Ice Edition will be a limited offering of the pickup coming later this year. Custom features and two-tone paint mark it apart from other Renault Alaskan models.
The Renault Alaskan pickup truck was first conceptualized in 2015 with a midsize truck body and cold weather motif. It then became reality as a somewhat modified Nissan Nevara for its production version in the 2017 model year. The Renault Alaskan Ice edition enhances the truck's design with special badging, ice-white coloring, and black and red details. A two-tone hardtop addition fits to the Alaskan's bed, with the darker glass and top matching the rooftop of the pickup.
Black styling bars, blackened 18-inch wheels, black wing protectors, and the all-terrain tires finish the Alaskan Ice's look from the outside. On the inside, the Renault Alaskan Ice Edition has an improved stereo system, leather upholstery, and Ice badging and stitching.
Custom Alaskan options are also available for the Ice Edition, with several accessories and conversion options available depending on market. Specifications for the Renault Alaskan Ice Edition model are unchanged from the standard Alaskan pickup, including more than a tonne (2,205 lb) of payload capacity and a 3.5-tonne (7,716-lb) towing capacity.
Renault says that the Alaskan Ice Edition will enter showrooms in various global markets in the third quarter of 2019.
Source: Renault
