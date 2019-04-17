EZ-Flex electric delivery van to serve as rolling experimental design platformView gallery - 7 images
At the Hannover Motor Show last year, Renault revealed that the future of urban package delivery is electric, connected, autonomous and shared. Now the company is looking into manned last mile deliveries too, with the announcement of the EZ-Flex concept electric delivery van.
Renault describes the all-electric light commercial vehicle concept as "more than a vehicle: it is a real work tool for deliverers." At 3.86 meters long, 1.65 m wide and 1.88 m high (12.6 x 5.4 x 6.1 ft), the compact vehicle should manage to squeeze into most car parks and narrow streets.
Its electric drivetrain is reported good for 150 km (93 mi) before the battery will need juicing up, and also means that it will be able to roll into the increasing number of city centers that are employing strong anti-pollution measures. Its 4.5 m (14.7 ft) turning circle makes it quite a nimble prospect, too.
Renault has treated the EZ-Flex to 3 cubic meters of cargo space, an ergonomic loading height of 760 mm (29.9 in) and easy access to the entire loading surface. The company also points out that the EX-Flex lives up to its moniker, allowing for various rear space configurations to be employed.
Though the cabin is compact, drivers are offered wide access points for getting in and out. The "highly visible" dash is given a central position, with an interface that's "fully integrated into the world of smartphones."
The EZ-Flex is a rolling experimental platform that Renault will put in the hands of professionals, companies, cities and municipalities in Europe over the next 2 years for real-world testing, then use the data gathered by its sensors to inform future urban delivery van design.
The Renault EZ-Flex will be on display at the VIVA Technology fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from May 16 to 18.
Source: Renault
