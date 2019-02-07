Perhaps the most interesting of the remaining four bikes is this John Surtees tribute bike (above), which is based on a 750 S motor and frame, and is believed to have been one of five constructed by legendary MV Agusta race engineer Arturo Magni. Surtees won the 500cc motorcycle World Championship riding MV Agustas in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, then went car racing and won the Formula One World Championship in a Ferrari in 1964, becoming the only person to have won pinnacle World Championships on both two and four wheels. Magni began as chief mechanic for the racing team in 1950 after a stint at Gilera, then became director of the MV Agusta racing department, and hence he was responsible for the construction and fettling of all the world championship machines. He was the only person associated with all those 250, 350 and 500cc world titles.