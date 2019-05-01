Three years ago, Yamaha launched a new line of acoustic guitars. Nothing too special about that, you might say, the company does so regularly. But thanks to technology originally developed for its pianos, the TransAcoustic guitars could breathe concert hall warmth and vitality into the driest of rooms. A bunch of new family members were released in January, and we snagged one of them to try out – the CSF-TA TransAcoustic parlor guitar.