To call the Birdcage clean and minimal is to undersell it. There's no headlight, dash, front brakes, radiator, mirrors or visible fuel tank. Gearshifting appears to happen via a suicide hand shift on the right hand side of the bike, with a single reversed lever on the droopy left handlebar controlling the clutch and ... we can't see, but possibly a brake pedal on the left foot, which is where you'd stick it if you wanted to keep it as close as possible to the caliper and reduce ugly hydraulic lines. Any electronics are entirely hidden, and the thin throttle and clutch cables are really the only "plumbing" we can see in these photos.