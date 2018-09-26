The Tank X goes up against the Tank Military Edition for the title of ultimate Rezvani Tank. On one hand, the X comes standard with 707 hp and 710 lb-ft worth of 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 that mil-spec buyers have to add on separately – military boys don't get to have all the fun, it turns out. On the other, the X is designed more for backcountry trails than war zones, so there's no ballistic armor, bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, deployable smokescreen or other battle-ready features. And X buyers have to throw down an extra $5,500 if they want the FLIR thermal/night vision system that comes standard on the Military Tank – and what sane Tank buyer doesn't check that box?!