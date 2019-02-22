At its, heart, the GR III has a large 24 megapixel APS-C size (23.5 x 15.6 mm) CMOS sensor – with an anti-aliasing filter simulator that's reported to offer as much moiré reduction as an optical filter, with users being able to adjust the level of the effect to best match the shooting situation – and a GR Engine 6 image processor. This combo means a startup from cold in as little as 0.08 seconds, light sensitivity that tops out at ISO102,400, and 14-bit RAW image capture.

