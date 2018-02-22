The Pentax K-1 MkII is capable of capturing high-resolution images with minimal noise in even in the most challenging low-light conditions(Credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh announced the mighty Pentax K-1 back in February 2016, and we couldn't wait to get our hands on the camera. When we did so just a month later, the small-but-powerful full-frame DSLR didn't disappoint. Now the rugged 36-megapixel Pentax flagship has been updated to the MkII.

Much remains the same with the MkII. It has the same megapixel count as its predecessor, and as before the CMOS sensor has no anti-aliasing filter for improved sharpness. The 5-axis in-body image stabilization of the previous model follows through to the new model, along with a continuous shooting at 4.4 frames per second, robust 3.2-inch tilting display panel and weather-resistant magnesium-alloy body.



Unfortunately, Ricoh hasn't taken the opportunity to update the K-1's video recording prowess either, which remains at 1080/30p. What is new to the camera is a so-called accelerator unit that works with the Prime IV image processor to allow for the capture of photos at up to really low light-friendly ISO819,000 sensitivity.

The autofocus process is reported to have been optimized, too, with a revised AF tracking algorithm improving accuracy when capturing fast-moving objects in continuous AF mode.



The camera's Pixel Shift high resolution mode makes use of the same in-body shake reduction and sensor-shift mechanisms as the outgoing model and combines four frames into one high resolution image. But the updated mode improves on RGB color data for "significantly finer details and truer colors than those produced by typical full-frame sensors." The Pixel Shift Resolution System II also gains something Ricoh is calling Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution mode, which is said to allow the photographer to dispense with the tripod.

