"After two successful Kickstarter campaigns, I stopped designing and didn't think I would be able to return," said Giblin. "However, traveling re ignited my passion, and after asking the RiutBag community what their perfect backpack would look like if there were no limits to what was possible, I decided to design the next generation of RiutBags. This is where the origami-inspired RiutBag came from – giving people a bag that works for both cities and travel. All RiutBags are built to last a lifetime, and the X35 is designed to be the last backpack you ever buy."

