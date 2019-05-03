Although it couldn't fly, Caudipteryx's wings might have flapped when it ran, which in turn could have led to the eventual evolution of active flight. To test the hypothesis, the researchers analyzed the mechanical effects of running on different parts of the animal's body. According to those calculations, if Caudipteryx was running at speeds between 2.5 and 5.8 m (8.2 and 19 ft) per second, the forced vibrations from the legs would have caused those proto-wings to flap. And that's pretty easy for a creature with an estimated top speed of up to 8 m (26.2 ft) per second.