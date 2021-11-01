Spot the robot dog moves like Jagger in Rolling Stones tribute

Spot the robot dog has never been afraid to bust a move, and for its latest showpiece the quadruped has taken after the Rolling Stones in celebration of the 1981 album Tattoo You. "Spot me up" sees a quartet of Spots recreate the groups' classic track "Start me up" with an impressive amount of fluidity and pizzazz, even doing their best to mouth along to words.

Boston Dynamics has previously turned to the art of dance to show off what its robots can do, having had Spot twerk and boogie to a cover of "Uptown Funk" and choreographing a robotic dance to the classic “Do You Love Me?” involving its entire lineup.

Such displays are an eye-catching demonstration of how the mechanics and sophistication of its machines are progressing, and the latest exhibition is another sleek example. The clip begins with a splitscreen featuring Mick Jagger alongside a solo Spot, with the quadruped seamlessly mirroring the legendary frontman's moves as the iconic intro plays out.

The pair are then joined by the three more band members and three more dancing Spots as the song progresses, with the robots recreating the moves of their human counterparts with an impressive amount of detail and swagger. Check it out below.