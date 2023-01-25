© 2023 New Atlas
Robotics

Tiny robots copy the click beetle to jump over obstacles

By Ben Coxworth
January 25, 2023
Tiny robots copy the click beetle to jump over obstacles
A click beetle, along with the technology it inspired
A click beetle, along with the technology it inspired
View 1 Image
A click beetle, along with the technology it inspired
1/1
A click beetle, along with the technology it inspired

If a robot is going to be tiny, then it better have a way of getting around the many obstacles that will block its way. A new type of robot takes a unique approach to doing so, by jumping like a click beetle.

Should you be unfamiliar with the click beetle, it's an insect that falls on its back and plays dead when touched. Once the perceived danger has passed, the beetle rights itself via a coiled-muscle spring mechanism which "clicks" its thorax and flings the insect up into the air.

Scientists at the University of Illinois and Princeton University have now copied (and simplified) that mechanism, in a series of small robots.

The devices incorporate a miniature coiled actuator that pulls on a beam-shaped mechanism, causing it to gradually buckle and store elastic energy. Once the mechanism reaches a certain threshold, all of that energy is suddenly released and amplified, shooting the robot upwards.

Four types of the bots were built, with two showing particular promise due to the fact that they could activate their jumping mechanism without any external help. In one case, a robot weighing 1.6 grams and measuring 2 cm (0.8 inches) in length was able to jump to a height of 0.9 m (3 ft).

That said, the team states that the design will continue to evolve, much in the same fashion that natural systems evolve via the course of evolution.

Ultimately, the click-beetle-inspired robots might find use in applications such as the inspection of large machines like jet engines, which they could move around inside of while relaying photos of the different components. And the possibilities don't stop there …

"We also imagine insect-scale robots being useful in modern agriculture," said the lead scientist, U Illinois' Prof. Sameh Tawfick. "Scientists and farmers currently use drones and rovers to monitor crops, but sometimes researchers need a sensor to touch a plant or to capture a photograph of a very small-scale feature. Insect-scale robots can do that."

A paper on the robots – which can be seen in action in the video below – was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

And as an interesting side note, a team at Columbia University recently developed a somewhat similar system, which allowed a quadruped robot to move its legs by copying the manner in which a hair clip stores and releases energy as it's bent.

Click beetle-inspired jumping robot developed at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Source: University of Illinois

Tags

RoboticsUniversity of IllinoisPrinceton UniversityInsectBeetleBiomimicry
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!