$299 mini rover can be controlled from anywhere on earth via 4G

You wanna drive a Mars rover? Well sorry, but you can't. You could, however, buy and drive a li'l four-wheel-drive rover that can be controlled from anywhere in the world via 4G cellular networks. Appropriately enough, it's called the EarthRover.

Manufactured by Singaporean startup FrodoBots, the EarthRover is built upon technology currently utilized by institutions such as UC Berkeley, the National University of Singapore, and Georgia Tech. It's available in three models, depending on buyers' budgets and intended uses.

At the top of the pack is the EarthRover Zero.

The aluminum-bodied bot trundles along at speeds of up to 3.4 km/h (2.1 mph), transmitting live video from raised front- and rear-facing cameras (aided by headlights) as it does so. Thanks to an onboard mic and speaker, users can also engage in conversation with any curious onlookers they spot while on the go.

The EarthRover Zero, with a laptop for scale FrodoBots

The robot is manually controlled in real time via a game controller, steering wheel or keyboard connected to an online computer. According to FrodoBots, there's typically a communications lag of less than one second, depending on both the bot and the user's cellular coverage. And it's important to note that the Zero does require a 4G SIM card with a data plan.

The EarthRover Zero folds down when not in use FrodoBots

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 4.5 kg (9.9 lb) and run for up five hours per charge of its lithium battery. It can be preordered now at a sale price of US$299 (retail $399), and should ship in July.

Next up is the EarthRover Mini +. As you might have guessed, it's smaller than the Zero, resulting in a reported weight of just 1.5 kg (3.3 lb). That smaller size does also mean its cameras sit lower to the ground, however, plus its lower-capacity battery tops out at four hours of runtime.

The EarthRover Mini + weighs in at 4.5 kg (9.9 lb) FrodoBots

It's on sale for $199 (retail $299) and should ship in May.

Finally, there's the base-model Mini. It's essentially the Mini + with just a single forward-facing camera, and it can be purchased now at a discounted price of $149 (regular $249). Potential buyers might also want to check out the Leo Rover, formerly known as the Turtle Rover.

EarthRover Challenge 2024 in Abu Dhabi!

Source: FrodoBots

