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Robotics

Bricklaying robots can now build tennis-court-sized walls in 4 hours

By Loz Blain
October 16, 2023
Bricklaying robots can now build tennis-court-sized walls in 4 hours
FBR's Next Gen Hadrian X bricklaying robot has set a new speed record in testing
FBR's Next Gen Hadrian X bricklaying robot has set a new speed record in testing
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FBR's Next Gen Hadrian X bricklaying robot has set a new speed record in testing
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FBR's Next Gen Hadrian X bricklaying robot has set a new speed record in testing
The 32-metre telescoping boom arm can build 3-storey structures from street level
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The 32-metre telescoping boom arm can build 3-storey structures from street level
The system uses a construction adhesive that's stronger than mortar and dry within 45 minutes
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The system uses a construction adhesive that's stronger than mortar and dry within 45 minutes
View gallery - 3 images

The extraordinary Hadrian X bricklaying robot rocks up to a building site looking like a regular truck, then extends a 32-m (105-ft) boom arm and starts precisely laying up to 300 large masonry blocks an hour. It's pretty remarkable to watch.

We've had our eye on this Australian bot since it was an excavator-mounted prototype back in 2015. Even then, it was capable of laying the brick framework for a full-sized home in about two days – some 20 times faster than human bricklayers, according to Fastbrick Robotics, now known as FBR and the creator of the robot.

Now, in 2023, it's starting to roll out commercially. FBR has built its first "next gen" Hadrian-X system, and last month it set a new speed record on its first outdoor test build, demonstrating a sustained rate over 300 USA-format masonry blocks per hour on a testing and calibration run.

Extrapolate that rate to the largest blocks it can handle – 45-kg (99-lb) monsters measuring 600 x 400 x 300 mm (23.6 x 15.7 x 11.8 in) and you're looking at a machine capable of putting down some 70 sq m (753 sq ft) of vertical wall every hour – that's about a quarter of a tennis court. Oh, and FBR actually expects it to get a lot faster; its rated top speed is 500 blocks per hour.

The system uses a construction adhesive that's stronger than mortar and dry within 45 minutes
The system uses a construction adhesive that's stronger than mortar and dry within 45 minutes

Arriving on site, the Hadrian X is operated by tablet, and will lay bricks with precision according to a CAD plan. Workers feed masonry blocks into the back of the truck by the pallet load, whereupon "dehacker" robots unpack them and cut them to size if necessary using a circular saw.

Then they're sent one by one down the middle of the boom arm on little shuttles, painted with a special construction adhesive in place of mortar, and laid down in place, where they're dry and secure within 45 minutes.

Hadrian X® - The Future of Robotic Construction

The Hadrian X's telescoping boom arm is long enough to build three-story structures from street level without a ladder to be seen, and it can work 24/7, apparently under most weather conditions.

As for the final result, well, FBR's first outdoor test build as shown in the video below might result in some harsh words from an employer – take a look around the 1:08 mark, where the lighting shows some clear inaccuracies in brick placement. But given that this was literally the first testing and calibration run for the next-gen robot, we'll assume that's not likely to remain a problem for long.

The 32-metre telescoping boom arm can build 3-storey structures from street level
The 32-metre telescoping boom arm can build 3-storey structures from street level

FBR has second and third robots under construction, and the first and second will soon be sent to the USA to run demonstrations, and to get straight to work in FBR's Florida-based "Wall as a Service" business.

Check out the record-breaking first test of the new system below.

Next-Gen Hadrian X® completes first outdoor test build | FBR

Source: FBR

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

RoboticsConstructionRobotic constructionBuildingRobots
13 comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz leads the Gizmag, New Atlas and Refractor teams as Managing Director, after nearly two decades as one of our most versatile writers. He's also proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer. A graduate in Psychology, former business analyst and touring musician, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on clean energy, AI, humanoid robotics, decarbonization, next-gen aircraft, and the odd bit of music, motorcycles and automotive.

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13 comments
Ric
Not sure what you’re talking about at 1:07. The brick is actually very precisely placed. It seems to be a twin wall construction and there are even unique smaller bricks at the corner. One on the front facing outer wall and one on the right (or left) facing inner wall.
CarolynFarstrider
It would be really interesting to see the environmental credentials of this system, including the manufacture of the blocks, in comparison to, say, 3d printing a building. Let's see a full Life Cycle Analysis, as this looks very promising.
WONKY KLERKY
As/mine to a similar offering previous*:
1: No fill of perps. 2: Raking stretcher bond - no closures to give 1/2 bond. 3: Yup 'eliminates a lot of labour'. So. . ... Who sets the brick skin + who places the DPCs + tie wires - etc? And the base course - with, presumably, the patent glue set on slab. . . ...... that slab must be more perfect than me :-) + (no relation): Where's the sarking felt to roof cladding?
I could go on, and on, but I've not yet received my postal order for my last rant*.
fluke meter
I guess I'm wondering about this idea of using some adhesive - are they comparing apples to oranges since people would be using mortar vs this machine just using some adhesive? Perhaps this adhesive is one of the most critical advances. I think at least for a human height wall humans could stack bricks pretty fast if we didn't have to mess around with the gooey mess of sticking them together.. But I can see a machine like this excelling at tall walls for sure - although also how tall would be safe with these brick walls with adhesive..
PAV
I wonder if there are larger format bricks that they could use to speed up the process. 🤔
moreover
The key here are heavy weight blocks. They produce fewer gaps, enable more intricate insulation channels while also being really hard on those installing them. Brick layers and masons typically have to retire by 55 due to health problems related to their heavy manual labor.
fluke meter
" larger format bricks" you mean larger than the 100# ones they mention? I think with the arm that large you really start running into a different machine type of thing - that sounds like a pretty hefty brick..
I guess also this starts to sound similar to just big pre-cast walls which I think is happening now a days too.
fen
I'm not a builder, i never knew this thing was using an adhesive thats pretty cool. Saying that, every building around me used two layers of bricks on external walls. with wires sticking out of the internal wall into the external. Most of the time they put insulation between the walls. I seen at 1.25 it looks like two layers of bricks with a wire put in between the holes.
Clive Martin
This is all very interesting and could be worth watching (and investing in (2.5c last price - is that super cheap? )). If this takes off in the USA, there is no telling where this could go. SP Could be many dollars in few years time... (disclaimer: ASX.FBR stock not held and this is not investing advice etc. etc)
deepdiamond
Where is the mortar between the Blocks? This is what seals the joints between them.
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