Modular Mori3 tech could let astronauts build the robots they need

By Ben Coxworth
June 19, 2023
Made of multiple linked triangular modules, a Mori3 robot walks on four legs
Multiple Mori3 modules can be connected as needed
A depiction of Mori3 robots being utilized both within and on the outside of a space station
An individual Mori3 module
Made of multiple linked triangular modules, a Mori3 robot walks on four legs
In cramped spacecraft or space stations, there typically isn't room to store multiple robots that are each designed for a specific task. The Mori3 system was designed with that fact in mind, as it can be used to create different types of robots as needed.

Developed by Prof. Jamie Paik and colleagues at Switzerland's EPFL research institute, the Mori3 setup consists of multiple flat triangular modules equipped with electronics (such as motors, batteries and sensors) and mechanical coupling mechanisms. In a process known as polygon meshing, groups of these modules can be joined together along the edges, forming a single three-dimensional polygon-shaped robot.

The size and configuration of that polygon varies, depending on the task for which the robot is required. Among other things, it can walk on four legs, form itself into a robotic arm, or roll like a wheel. Additionally, multiple such robots can connect to one another if necessary, temporarily forming into a single larger robot.

An individual Mori3 module
According to the scientists, Mori3-based bots "are good at doing the three things that robots should be able to do," namely moving around under their own power, interacting with human users, plus handling and transporting objects. It is hoped that they could ultimately be used for tasks such as assisting astronauts within spacecraft, or performing external repairs on their own.

"Polygonal and polymorphic robots that connect to one another to create articulated structures can be used effectively for a variety of applications," said Paik. "Of course, a general-purpose robot like Mori3 will be less effective than specialized robots in certain areas. That said, Mori3’s biggest selling point is its versatility."

A paper on the technology was recently published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence. The system can be seen in action, in the video below.

Mori3: a polygon-based modular robot

Source: EPFL

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

