Fire-quenching modular robodog pads into danger zones

Unitree has launched a modified version of its B2 quadruped aimed at putting out fires. Able to host various use-specific modules, the robodog hauls a powerful water cannon high-flow and can operate in extreme environments.

Though quadruped robots can take on inspection, mapping and surveillance duties, they can also scout dangerous environments so that humans don't have to. Such is the case with the fire rescue bots from Unitree, which can be equipped with surveillance modules to provide live video feeds to remote firefighters, allowing them to assess a situation before going in.

Other modules mounted to its back can include a robot arm, LiDAR sensors, comms equipment and a water cannon with a range of up to 60 m (nearly 200 ft) and a high flow rate of 40 liters per second. The hose is attached to the rear while the business end can be angled up to 85 degrees to suit the fire-quenching need. The system can use water or foam, and the quadruped can automatically uncouple the hose and potentially move on to other tasks without missing a beat.

The hose module has a high flow rate of 40 liters per second and a range of 60 meters Unitree

This module also includes a sprinkler system that's not designed to put out fires, but to keep the robot itself cool when all around is not. That means the quadruped is dust- and waterproof, while composite metal materials for the body also contribute to its extreme environment readiness.

One more module worthy of mention is an air-blower unit "to extinguish forest fires safely by cutting the connection between flames and combustibles."

The fire rescue quadruped's joints have been improved to tackle 45-degree stairs and step heights of up to 40 cm Unitree

Unitree has also boosted joint performance over a standard B2 by 170%, giving the robodog extra climbing power for tackling obstacles as high as 40 cm (15 in) and stairs with a 45-degree slant. And finally, the fire rescue bot benefits from a hot-swap battery system for extended use in the field without compromising waterproofing.

A number of drills and demos have already taken place to prove the robodog's fire-fighting mettle, and a pair recently joined the Qingdao Firefighting and Rescue Support Team in an official capacity. Units are now available for sale, though we've no word on pricing. The video below has more.

Unitree Robot Firefighting Solution

Source: Unitree