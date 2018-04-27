German camera and optics maker Rollei first released its high-end Rolleiflex medium format twin lens reflex (TLR) cameras in 1927. Numerous models followed until the last one gave way to single lens reflex cameras in 1960. The brand has now relaunched the boxy camera on Kickstarter, sacrificing roll film for Fuji Instax to become the Rolleiflex Instant Kamera.







The new Rolleiflex retains the look-down, twin lens box camera look of earlier cameras, but updates the feature set – including support for the Fujifilm Instax Mini film format – and is reported smaller and simpler to use.



The 141 x 102 x 80 mm (5.5 x 4 x 3.15 in), 525 g (18.5 oz) Kamera sports a 3-element aspheric lens system, a lift up Fresnel anti-glare viewfinder for camera operation at waste level, F5.2 to F22 aperture for wide depth of field control, manual focus from 48 cm (18.8 in) to infinity and an integrated electric flash situated on the nameplate.



The instant TLR also features an ambient light meter to indicate correct exposure levels, though long exposure and multiple exposure modes are on offer, too, the latter allowing a frame to be exposed over and over again for image layering effects. An magnifier is included for getting closer to created memories.

