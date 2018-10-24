No price has been given, but if the materials and workmanship are anything to go by the "Spirit of Ecstasy" Fabergé Egg wouldn't come cheap if it ever went up for auction. It was conceived by Rolls-Royce Designers Stefan Monro and Alex Innes and rendered by Fabergé Lead Designer Liisa Tallgren. It was then constructed by Fabergé workmaster Paul Jones with the aid of a team of seven master jewelers. Because of the high quality and intricacy of the work, Fabergé gave it the exclusive Imperial category.