If you get around town in the back of a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Extended Wheelbase Phantom, then it's possible that you're an important person who doesn't want to be gawked at. With that in mind, Rolls has recently introduced the Privacy Suite package for the long Phantom.
For starters, the setup features an electrochromic window between the car's front (driver) and rear (passenger) cabins. Passengers can leave it transparent, as long as they want to see the view out the windshield. At the touch of a button, however, they can cause the window (not the windshield!) to instantly become opaque.
If documents or other high-falutin' whatnots need to be passed back to the passengers, this can be done via an illuminated "large aperture" between the two cabins, which can only be opened from the back.
Additionally, a soundproofing system keeps passengers' rear-cabin conversations from being heard in the front. If they wish to contact the driver (or be contacted by the driver), however, they can still do so using an intercom.
Not that it's necessarily privacy-related, but the package also includes a custom entertainment system incorporating two high-definition 12-inch monitors linked to connected software, along with an HDMI port for syncing personal electronic devices.
And finally, there are good old-fashioned curtains that can be drawn across the side and rear windows.
The Privacy Suite package was announced on Aug. 31st at the 2018 Chengdu Motor Show.
Source: Rolls Royce
