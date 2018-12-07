Almost exactly six years ago, in the younger, more innocent days of 2012, we looked at an absolutely wild caravan concept from New Zealand architecture and engineering firm W2. The Swiss Army-like Romotow was a vision of a swing-out trailer with a combination of cabin space and sheltered deck, easily packed up and towed to camp but doubly spacious once there. At the time, even W2 wasn't sure if it would move past the concept stage, and to be honest, we didn't really expect to see it again. But fast-forward to late 2018 and W2 is deep in the works building the very first model, with sales to commence next year.

