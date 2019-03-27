Under the hood, the phone is no slouch either. The A70 is packing an Octa Core processor, the option of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage space. That can also be expanded with a MicroSD card, up to an extra 512 GB. It's all powered by a 4,500-mAh battery, which is a decent leap up from the 3,000 to 3,500 mAh capacities you'll find in most current phones. That can be topped up pretty quickly, too – the A70 has what Samsung calls Super-Fast Charging at 25 W.