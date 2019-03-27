Samsung's Galaxy A70 is a tall and powerfully-built mid-rangerView gallery - 4 images
With the flagship Galaxy S10 series now out in the wild, Samsung has whipped the covers off a new mid-range phone. But don't let the label fool you – the Galaxy A70 is kitted out with some surprisingly good hardware, including a large screen, three rear cameras, a beefier battery than most and a generous helping of memory under the hood.
At a glance, maybe the most eye-catching thing about the A70 is how tall it is. Measuring 164.3 mm (6.5 in) vertically, it stands head and shoulders above the latest Galaxy and iPhone flagships. That big body gives it plenty of room for a mammoth 6.7-in AMOLED screen, which displays in a better-than-Full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400.
Keeping bezels to a minimum, Samsung is continuing its "hole-punch" style of housing the front-facing camera in a small black dot. In this case, rather than being in the upper right of the screen, that dot has been moved up to the top center, touching the top edge. That makes it more like a tiny notch, which should be less intrusive.
Inside that hole punch sits a pretty impressive 32-megapixel camera – the highest resolution selfie cam we've seen in a phone yet. There's one on the back too, along with an 8-MP ultra-wide lens and a 5-MP camera that adds depth to photos. With that, users can adjust the depth of focus either before or after taking a shot.
Under the hood, the phone is no slouch either. The A70 is packing an Octa Core processor, the option of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage space. That can also be expanded with a MicroSD card, up to an extra 512 GB. It's all powered by a 4,500-mAh battery, which is a decent leap up from the 3,000 to 3,500 mAh capacities you'll find in most current phones. That can be topped up pretty quickly, too – the A70 has what Samsung calls Super-Fast Charging at 25 W.
Security-wise, the A70 also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition system. Out of the box it runs Android 9 Pie, and comes in black, blue, coral and white color options. These are finished in the same "prism" effect the Galaxy S10 series has, which creates gradient colors in certain light.
Samsung hasn't announced pricing or availability for the A70 yet, but it should reveal more details at A Galaxy Event on April 10.
Source: Samsung
