Micro LED displays work on the same principle as arena scoreboards, where each pixel is made up of tiny red, green and blue light-emitting diode chips that light up individually. Since those LEDs are just micrometers wide, more can be crammed into each display to give better resolution, brightness, contrast and color – at least, according to Samsung. Keep in mind too that this is very different to the common "LED TVs" – these just use an LED backlight to illuminate an LCD screen.