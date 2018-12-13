Samsung's 2019 Notebook 9 2-in-1 convertibles come with slot-in S PenView gallery - 4 images
Today, Samsung announced two premium 2-in-1 convertibles aimed at creative types. Available in 13.3 and 15 inch display flavors, the Notebook 9 Pen models come with an 8th Gen Core processor, Gigabit Wi-Fi and can run for up to 15 hours between charges. And as the model name suggests, they both rock an S Pen that slots into the body when not being used to draw onscreen.
The S Pen that comes with the Notebook 9 Pen 15 slots inside the all-metal and aluminum body when not in use. This version is the company's most advanced yet and promises much less lag than the previous model, for a real pen feel during use. It doesn't need to be charged up for use and three different tips are available for more creative freedom.
Samsung will also offer a 3 month free trial of the MyScript Nebo App from Microsoft's Store, which converts hand-written text into digital form and cleans up hand-drawn sketches and diagrams.
Thanks to a 360 degree hinge, the Notebook 9 Pen can serve as both laptop and tablet, but with the increasing availability of 4K displays on laptops and the 2-in-1's premium status, Samsung's Full HD effort here is perhaps a little disappointing. But the bigger screen on this 2-in-1 and the thin side bezels are nonetheless welcome.
Inside, processing power comes from an Intel 8th Gen Core i7, graphics from an Nvidia GeForce MX150 card with 2 GB of video memory, and support shapes up as LPDDR3 RAM and PCIe NVMe SSD storage. There's 802.11ac Wi-Fi, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB-C, and a 54 Wh battery for up to 15 hours of use between charges, with fast charging support.
A backlit keyboard caters for late night work or play, a HD IR camera and fingerprint reader make for easy login, and audio is pumped out through AKG stereo speakers with smart amplifier technology.
Apart from the 13.3 inch FHD display and integrated graphics, the Notebook 9 Pen 13 is pretty much a smaller version of the Pen 15.
Samsung will release both 2-in-1 machines next year, but will no doubt first show them off to potential US buyers at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
Source: Samsung
