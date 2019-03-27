Samsung soundbars adjust audio output to match what's on TVView gallery - 3 images
Samsung has announced the release of two new Q Series soundbars that can analyze what's happening onscreen and optimize sound settings to match. The HW-Q70R and HW-Q60R units are also reported capable of creating wider, more dynamic output.
The new soundbars are the fruits of a collaboration with subsidiary Harman Kardon, and when connected to one of Samsung's 2019 QLED televisions, the Adaptive Sound technology will automatically kick in. Details of exactly how this works are scant, but the company says that the system will analyze onscreen content scene by scene and make adjustments to optimize sound settings according to what is detected.
"Through Adaptive Sound, which understands the sound and optimizes it according to the scene, listeners can enjoy even more realistic sound for every genre of content," said Samsung's Jongsuk Chu. "The new Q-Series soundbars carry sound quality that has been revitalized by experts and feature designs that offer an appealing home aesthetic to create a better home theater experience for our customers."
The Q Series soundbars have also been punched with holes to help deliver a more expansive soundscape. This Acoustic Beam technology is promised to fill every corner of the room with dynamic full sound.
There's no Wi-Fi onboard, but both soundbars do include Bluetooth for streaming music from smart devices. And the 2.3 inch (59 mm) high HW-Q70R features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology for the kind of cinematic surround sound found on Samsung's high end units.
Pricing hasn't been revealed, but the Q Series soundbars are expected to land next month.
Source: Samsung
