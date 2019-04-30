Possibly the same model that the company teased back in 2013, the new TV is known as the Sero, which is Japanese for "cello." It was created mainly as a means of displaying visuals streamed by NFC (near field communication) from the user's smartphone. Those visuals could include videos shot by the user, or things such as vertically-oriented games and mobile websites – really, anything that appears in portrait format on a phone's screen.