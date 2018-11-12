With an aggressively angular shape and chunky bezels, the W2019 is a unusual beast for the year in its name. Measuring 137.9 x 63.4 mm, it's a bit smaller than most modern-day phones, but substantially thicker at 17.3 mm when closed. A 4.2-in, Full HD screen adorns the front, which is also dwarfed by that of most other current phones. But the W2019 makes up for that with a second screen of the same size, tucked away inside the clamshell form factor. Underneath that is a physical number pad, in another callback to the phones of old.