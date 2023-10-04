© 2023 New Atlas
Science

Radical DNA-detecting device is 100 times more sensitive than others

By Ben Coxworth
October 04, 2023
Radical DNA-detecting device is 100 times more sensitive than others
The prototype nano-mechanoelectrical DNA sensor
The prototype nano-mechanoelectrical DNA sensor
View 1 Image
The prototype nano-mechanoelectrical DNA sensor
1/1
The prototype nano-mechanoelectrical DNA sensor

When doctors want to see if someone has a certain illness, they may check the patient's blood or urine for the DNA of a specific virus or bacteria, or for a mutated version of the person's own DNA. A new device should make doing so much, much faster and easier.

One of the problems with current electronic DNA-detecting techniques lies in the fact that initially, the target DNA might only be present in low concentrations. As a result, the electrostatic and electrochemical signals produced by other molecules in the blood or urine sample may drown out the telltale signals produced by the DNA.

That's why a team of scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst created the new sensor, which is claimed to be 100 times more sensitive than existing technologies.

The compact, portable, inexpensive device incorporates a graphene transistor to which all the DNA strands in a sample are tethered. When those strands are exposed to an alternating electric field, they oscillate in place. If the sensor detects the unique oscillation frequency which is already known to be produced by the target DNA, it lets the user know that the DNA is present in the sample.

Not only does this technique detect even very low concentrations of the DNA, but it also delivers results within a matter of minutes – by contrast, existing methods may take weeks or even months.

It is hoped that once developed further, the technology could have other potential applications.

"The nano-mechanoelectrical approach can be also integrated with other bioengineering technologies, like CRISPR, to elucidate nucleic acid signaling pathways, comprehend disease mechanisms, identify novel drug targets and create personalized treatment strategies, including microRNA-targeted therapies," said the lead scientist, Asst. Prof. Jinglei Ping.

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Source: University of Massachusetts Amherst

Tags

ScienceUniversity of MassachusettsDNAPortableDetection
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!