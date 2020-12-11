© 2020 New Atlas
Science

Pressurized CO2 used to bacteria-proof dried almonds

By Ben Coxworth
December 11, 2020
Pressurized CO2 used to bacter...
Dried almonds contaminated with bacteria such as salmonella can cause food poisoning
Dried almonds contaminated with bacteria such as salmonella can cause food poisoning
View 1 Image
Dried almonds contaminated with bacteria such as salmonella can cause food poisoning
1/1
Dried almonds contaminated with bacteria such as salmonella can cause food poisoning

While you might think that dried almonds are one of the "safer" foods, they're actually prone to contamination by harmful bacteria. A simple new process could help keep that from happening, while also boosting their shelf life.

It is already a known fact that exposure to pressurized carbon dioxide kills pathogenic bacteria in drinks such as orange juice. Led by researcher Karen Fuchs, scientists from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Environment, Safety, and Energy Technology set out to see if the same thing might work for dried nuts like almonds.

Working with colleagues from Canada's University of Alberta, they devised an experimental technique in which dried almonds and antimicrobial oils were placed in a high-pressure autoclave, then treated with pressurized carbon dioxide. Doing so not only killed any bacteria that were present, but it also caused the nuts to become coated with the oils, providing a shield that kept new bacteria (such as Staphylococcus carnosus) from getting in.

According to Fraunhofer, the process is not energy-intensive or harmful to the environment, and leaves no carbon dioxide residue within the almonds.

What's more, the flavor, consistency and other qualities of the nuts are reportedly unaffected by the treatment. Because the oils also have antioxidant qualities, however, it is believed that they should allow the almonds to last longer before spoiling. Additionally, certain flavourful oils could be used to add seasoning to the nuts.

Source: Fraunhofer

Tags

ScienceFraunhoferFood technologyCarbon DioxideAntibacterialUniversity of Alberta
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More