Prosthetic leg auto-inflates its socket to maintain optimum fit

By Ben Coxworth
October 11, 2023
The prosthetic leg's socket responds to up to 15% changes in volume of the leg stump
A closer look at the socket and its air pump
An inner view of the socket, with less (left) and more air (right) pumped into its lining
Lead scientist Lee Kang-ho with the prosthesis
The prosthetic leg's socket responds to up to 15% changes in volume of the leg stump
If the inner socket of a prosthetic leg doesn't conform to the contours of the user's leg stump, considerable pain and even skin ulcers may result. A new prosthesis should help keep that from happening, by automatically pumping up its socket to maintain a good fit.

Developed by scientists at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials, the prototype device is designed to be utilized by people with above-the-knee amputations. It features a carbon fiber outer shell and an inflatable elastomer lining in its socket, along with an externally mounted electric pump. That pump is connected to the lining, and is controlled by an AI-based algorithm.

As the user walks, integrated sensors detect changes in the pressure exerted by the stump on the socket. That pressure may change multiple times throughout the day, due to variations in blood circulation and other factors.

If the sensors detect any empty space within the socket – which would allow the stump to move around relative to it – the algorithm responds by activating the pump to inflate the socket lining in those areas.

An inner view of the socket, with less (left) and more air (right) pumped into its lining
As a result, a firm but not too-firm fit is maintained at all times. The algorithm can additionally tweak the pressure in response to changes in the user's detected walking gait, plus the user can take manual control of the pressure via an accompanying app.

Senior researcher Lee Kang-ho and colleagues are now working on commercializing the technology.

Source: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials

ScienceProstheticsMobility AidArtificial Intelligence
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

