"The brain is a heavily connected network of cells, and the way in which different cells connect to, and communicate with, each other gives rise to all of our thoughts, emotions, and behavior," Fornito tells New Atlas. "It then follows that changes in brain wiring and communication should be closely related to one¹s risk for mental illness. These changes are likely to be subtle, as they often cannot be seen on a brain scan with the naked eye, and they are the product of a complex interplay between genes, environment, and development."