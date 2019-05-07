Seven years after impressing us with the world's smallest and lightest washing machine, the team behind the five-ounce (140 g) Scrubba has returned to Kickstarter promising to help hygienically-minded travelers shed even more weight. The palm-sized Scrubba Mini is half the weight of the original and packs up into a tighter bundle, though that doesn't mean it's limited to just laundering socks and jocks.