18th century "seaweed house" hits the market in Denmark
18th century residents of a small island in Denmark called Læsø didn't have enough resources to top their houses with thatched or wooden roofs. Being practical types, they used what they did have in abundance: seaweed.
Technically, it's not clear whether House of Andrine is made from actual seaweed or if eelgrass was used – it's similar to a layperson but there is a difference (eelgrass is a plant and seaweed is algae). As of writing we're still awaiting confirmation.
Læsø is home to a total of 19 so-called "seaweed houses" (as well as this modern one) and while House of Andrine dates back to roughly 1790, its roof was only recently installed as part of an extensive renovation that also sought to make the home more comfortable for modern tastes.
The roof consists of some 32 tons of seaweed (or eelgrass, as the case may be). We chatted to a representative of Adam Schnack, who is selling the home, and were told that it should offer very good insulation and last about 50 years.
Inside, the House of Andrine is quite large, with a total of 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) of floorspace, all on one floor. The original kitchen has been retained, but a new one was also installed in order to provide modern conveniences like an oven, kettle, and sink. Elsewhere lies a living room with wood-burning stove, dining area, office, bathroom with shower, toilet and sink, and a single bedroom.
The house has all the old-school charm of a proper cottage with its uneven walls and, judging from the photos, low ceilings. There's also quite a bit natural light inside, especially for such an old home.
If you fancy spending the night in the House of Andrine, it's currently up for rent on Airbnb. It's also for sale, with an asking price of DKK2,648,000 (roughly US$415,000).
Source: Adam Schnack [in Danish]
