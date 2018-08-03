Inside, the House of Andrine is quite large, with a total of 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) of floorspace, all on one floor. The original kitchen has been retained, but a new one was also installed in order to provide modern conveniences like an oven, kettle, and sink. Elsewhere lies a living room with wood-burning stove, dining area, office, bathroom with shower, toilet and sink, and a single bedroom.