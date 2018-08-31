First up, some specs. Segway says that the Drift W1 e-Skates can get up to 12 km/h (7.5 mph), which is faster than walking and zippy enough to bring on the pain in a tumble. Each e-Skate has 291 x 162 x 121 mm (11.4 x 6.3 x 4.7 in) dimensions and tips the scales at 3.5 kg (7.7 lb), and a pair of motorized skates can manage a 10 degree hill climb. They have bumpers on the sides, are weatherproofed to IP54 standard and sport head- and tail-lights for skating after the sun's gone down.

