But hop off Loomo and the machine takes on a life of its own. Equipped with Intel's RealSense sensors (the same depth sensing and motion tracking tech inside the security-oriented Segway Nimbo announced at CES in January), Loomo can map its environment and avoid obstacles, allowing it to roll around autonomously while keeping out of trouble. This might mean following its owner around like a loyal dog, using its stabilized 1080p HD video camera to capture video on the move and store on the 64 GB of onboard storage.