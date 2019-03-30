Gault is disintegrating because of what is called the Yarkovsky–O'Keefe–Radzievskii–Paddack (YORP) effect. According to NASA, when sunlight shines on an asteroid, it heats up and then re-radiates that heat as infrared radiation. As it does so, it also carries away a tiny bit of angular momentum as well. This puts torque on the asteroid, making it spin faster. If this effect is asymmetrical, it becomes cumulative over millions of years and the asteroid spins faster and faster until the centrifugal force becomes too much for the asteroid's structure and debris is shed in a series of landslides.