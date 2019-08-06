Indeed, it has taken engineers over two years to develop and fine-tune the technology for cars. "The main challenge was to bring immersive high-quality audio into the complex and difficult environment of the car, which is quite unlike our usual use cases for immersive audio and beamforming technologies," said Sennheiser's Dr. Véronique Larcher. "We almost had to start from zero, with the objective of not only bringing a good solution to market, but creating the very best available."

