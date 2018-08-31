The skyscraper is slated for a commercial district in Moscow known as Moscow City, and will mostly consist of residential units. Indeed, it will actually boast Europe's highest occupied floor, according to Sergey Skuratov Architects, which is an official CTBUH criteria on measuring building height, so the firm's claims that it will be the tallest tower in Europe have merit. However, by the more commonly used "height to tip" criteria, it'll actually be Europe's second-tallest building.