It may sound like science fiction, but there were good reasons for considering the possibility. The mere fact that it was passing through the inner Solar System indicated that it could be on some sort of flyby mission. Also, it had a long spindle shape and was devoid of the typical comet's coma. In addition, the pressure from the sunlight hitting it was causing slight changes in its orbit. This caused some Harvard scientist to speculate that it might be equipped with a solar sail.