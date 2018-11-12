To do that job, the Shadow VR packs all the brains into the headset itself. It's powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, which is the chipset you'll find in many smartphones from 2017 and 2018, while a 3,400-mAh battery supplies the juice. Since it doesn't connect to an external source, the device is completely cordless – unless you want to play while it's recharging through USB-C, although we're not entirely sure it lets users do that.