In a perfect world, it would lend its vaunted capabilities to video games in their fullest extent, but single frames can take hours to render even on today's powerful graphics machines – let alone entire scenes, which can take days even using large connected server farms. Where Houdini has been terrific for gaming has been in its terraforming and environment capabilities. The procedural physics stuff has to be severely neutered to run on regular hardware. Mind you, it's Houdini-style physics that tend to make game trailers and pre-rendered cutscenes look so much better than gameplay graphics.