The maiden flight of the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter included tests such as hover flight, low-speed flight, and passing over the airfield. The latest HH-60 Pave Hawk variant will now go on to its Milestone C production decision, which will be determined in September. Meanwhile, a second HH-60W will lift off next week and will be followed by a third and a fourth in the next quarter. These test craft will be used to gather data for production decisions.