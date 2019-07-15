There are a number of factors which enable the Silent 55's bang-per-buck score to go off the charts, but the main variables are the ocean-going capability, the catamaran's spacious layout thanks to the 27.8-ft (8.46-m) beam, the negligible operating costs, and the draft (depth of the cat's lowest point in the water) of less than four feet. In January, 2018, a Silent 64 crossed the Atlantic in 16 days, proving you can now take luxury accommodation with you wherever you wish to go, then go inland up any waterway, and experience living there. The diesel generator's costs for getting from Europe to America ran out to around 0.12 liters of diesel per kilometer (19.6 mpg) according to Silent Yachts.

